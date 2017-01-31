JCPS conducting annual survey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School district is conducting its annual Comprehensive School Survey (CCS).

CCS is provided annually to all staff, parents and guardians, and students in grades four through 12, for the purpose of collecting data concerning academic indicators, school community, service, environment, safety and employee job satisfaction.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Ammunition clip, gun found at Conway Middle School; one student arrested

+ Naugler family faces more trouble in court

+ KY man escapes from custody while being transported in CA

Students in grades four through 12 will complete the CSS at school during the school day. All parents and guardians who have registered for Parent Portal will receive an email with a link directing them to the CSS online. Parents who do not have computer access or an email account will be provided with a paper-and-pencil survey.

The CSS is a valuable resource to gather insight, identify specific needs and craft strategies to help us ensure student success,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens. “I encourage all parents and employees to complete the survey so we have their feedback as we continue to improve the learning environment for our students.”

For previous year’s CSS results, click here.

The survey starts Feb. 1 and goes through March 24.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.