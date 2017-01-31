Local Muslim students react to President Trump's executive order

William White (left) poses with a sign that says I stand with Muslims. (Source: William White)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban immigr ants and refugees from seven countries, is having an impact on some of the youngest in WAVE Country.

The issue has come in discussions at the Islamic School of Louisville and for students at home. The make up of students at the school is very diverse, and many of the students have family in countries where the ban is temporarily imposed.

"It has been something we've been talking about," 10 year old Rasheeda Attum said.

"My mom and dad are both from Syria," 10 year old Ahmad Mayel said.

"We're a little worried cause my uncle he's about to go to Sudan for my aunts wedding and we're worried he's not coming back," 10 year old Abdalrahman Ali said.

"My grandma who is really old, we can't help her," Mayel said.

These ten year old students understand what's happening outside of their school.

"Well I have heard that that 7 countries have been banned," Attum said.

"Maybe they think we are terrorist stuff like that but, we are not," Ali said. "Islam means peace. We want peace. We don't want war we immigrated to this country so we could leave war."

"It affects some of the kids families that may be able to come or not be able to come right now," Islamic School of Louisville Principal William White said.

White says now more than ever, he's sharing a message with his students.

"One of the things we've been talking about lately is that you must love for your brother what your love for yourself" White said.

"It's incredible that people are supporting us," Attum said.

"Anytime I receive an email or flowers that I always make sure I share that with the students during our assemblies," White said.

And these students want others to know:

"People are people and it's not illegal to be human," Attum said.

"America was the country of immigr ants," Mayel said.

"The state motto of our our state is united we stand dived we fall," Ali said. "We need to unite."

The Islamic School of Louisville has grown tremendously over the years, there are 123 students in the Pre-K through 8th grade. Some are refugees and some are children of immigr ants.

