Protesters at McConnell's office want to know 'Where's Mitch?'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of protesters gathered at Senator Mitch McConnell's office on Tuesday.

They were chanting "Where's Mitch?" in an effort to get the Senate Majority Leader to take calls from constituents about several issues.

Members of Indivisible Kentucky want McConnell to help stop the ban on Muslim refugees entering the United States and the possible construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border.

"It is not just people who are in Louisville who are upset at his silence and his lack of taking a stand," one protester said. "We know that we want to hold our senators accountable, that they are accountable to us, we are there, we are their constituency."

McConnell's office sent the following statement to WAVE 3 News in response to the protest:

Senator McConnell’s staff answers as many calls as possible in the course of a workday, but thanks to a coordinated effort by liberal activists across the country many Kentuckians have found it difficult in recent weeks to get through to their senator to discuss the issues of the day, schedule meetings, or seek timely assistance. We appreciate the patience of our constituents, and will continue to do our very best to respond to every Kentuckian who contacts our office.

NOTE: Please know that in addition to calling (502) 582-6304 and (202) 224-2541 and writing in, Kentuckians can always contact the Senator online.

