Mayor hosts workshop aimed to improve quality of life - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mayor hosts workshop aimed to improve quality of life

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A workshop aimed to improve the quality of life for people living in Louisville was held Tuesday.       

Mayor Greg Fischer held an all day 100 Resilient Cities Agenda Setting Workshop at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Key stakeholders from across the city attended the workshop to discuss resilience efforts and develop a resilience strategy.

The goal of 100 Resilient Cities is to help cities become more adaptable to the physical, social and economic challenges of the 21st century.

