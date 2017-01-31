Film screening, discussion address affects of toxic stress in children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Families in WAVE Country are invited to take part in a movie screening and discussion about the risks of toxic stress.

Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope documents how stressful childhood experiences affect brain development and impact kids.

Research included in the film shows toxic stress puts children greater risk for prison, disease, homelessness and early death.

The film will be show Thursday at the Kentucky Science Center, located at 727 West Main Street. The screening starts at 6 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m.

Mayor Greg Fischer, filmmaker James Redford and medical experts will lead the discussion following the movie screening.

Other screenings and discussions are scheduled as follows:

· January 25, 6 p.m., Norton Ortho Hand Care, 9880 Angie’s Way

· February 2, 6 p.m., Central High School, 1130 W. Chestnut Street

· February 13, 5:00 p.m., Clifton Center’s Eifler Theatre, 2117 Payne Street

· February 23, 6 p.m., Durrett Auditorium, 4409 Preston Hwy

· March 2, 7 p.m., Spirit Filled New Life Ministries, 4936 Hazelwood Avenue

All events are free, but registration is required.

