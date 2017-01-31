3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Shawnee neighborhood

The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 3-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

LMPD initially stated the child was 2 years old.



Roads have been shut down around the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.



This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

