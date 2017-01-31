3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Shawnee neighborhood

The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court at 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court at 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Families in WAVE Country are invited to take part in a movie screening and discussion about the risks of toxic stress.More >>
Families in WAVE Country are invited to take part in a movie screening and discussion about the risks of toxic stress.More >>
President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries is having an impact on some of the youngest in WAVE Country.More >>
President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries is having an impact on some of the youngest in WAVE Country.More >>
The Aloft Hotel on Westport Road is now open for business.More >>
The Aloft Hotel on Westport Road is now open for business.More >>