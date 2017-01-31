Tattoo Machine Gun opens second Safe Place in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana tattoo shop is opening a second Safe Place location.

Tattoo Machine Gun in Jeffersonville became a Safe Place in 2015. The owners are now opening a second shop in New Albany that will also be a Safe Place.

Safe Places are businesses and community organizations that provide immediate safety and supportive resources for youth who need help. The program is operated by Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services in Southern Indiana.

“Tattoo Machine Gun has been such a great partner for Safe Place and the Youth Shelter," Ashley Nelson, Assistant Director at Clark County Youth Shelter said. "They promote Safe Place in so many ways during the year and have held an event for the Shelter. When they said they were opening up a new location, they immediately asked us about making the new site a Safe Place as well. We are grateful for their partnership and serving our youth.”

There are nearly 20,000 Safe Places across the US. They are usually at libraries, fire stations, stores and other similar locations. They are identified by a yellow diamond-shaped sign on the building.

Tattoo Machine Gun's Jeffersonville location was the first tattoo parlor in the country to become a Safe Place.

The New Albany studio, located at 212 Scribner Drive, will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

