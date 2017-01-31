UofL Police: Student stabbed during attempted robbery on campus

The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.More >>
The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.More >>
President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries is having an impact on some of the youngest in WAVE Country.More >>
President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries is having an impact on some of the youngest in WAVE Country.More >>
The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A Southern Indiana tattoo shop is opening a second Safe Place location.More >>
A Southern Indiana tattoo shop is opening a second Safe Place location.More >>
Families in WAVE Country are invited to take part in a movie screening and discussion about the risks of toxic stress.More >>
Families in WAVE Country are invited to take part in a movie screening and discussion about the risks of toxic stress.More >>