UofL Police: Student stabbed during attempted robbery on campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A student who was walking his dog was stabbed by a man who attempted to rob him, according to University of Louisville police.

The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.

The suspect demanded the student’s wallet, then Drees said a fight broke out, the student was stabbed and the suspect took off.

After the suspect ran, the victim went to UofL Hospital for treatment. Drees said the student's injuries were non-life threatening.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

UofL sent an alert to students at 9:46 p.m. after officials were notified of the incident.

The UofL Police Department is investigating the case.

