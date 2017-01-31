UofL student robbed near campus

The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police have clarified an incident involving a University of Louisville student who was robbed near campus.

Investigators now say the student was not stabbed during the incident, as they reported Tuesday night; instead, they say the student noticed a cut on his leg about an hour after the robbery took place.

The student was walking a dog in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.

The suspect demanded the student’s wallet. Drees said a fight then broke out, and the suspect took off.

After the suspect ran, the victim went to UofL Hospital for treatment. Drees said the student's injuries were non-life threatening.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

UofL sent an alert to students at 9:46 p.m. after officials were notified of the incident.

The UofL Police Department is investigating the case.

