UofL student robbed near campus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL student robbed near campus

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police have clarified an incident involving a University of Louisville student who was robbed near campus.

Investigators now say the student was not stabbed during the incident, as they reported Tuesday night; instead, they say the student noticed a cut on his leg about an hour after the robbery took place.

The student was walking a dog in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.

The suspect demanded the student’s wallet. Drees said a fight then broke out, and the suspect took off.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
2nd victim killed on 3rd Street Road Sunday morning identified
3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Shawnee neighborhood?

After the suspect ran, the victim went to UofL Hospital for treatment. Drees said the student's injuries were non-life threatening.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

UofL sent an alert to students at 9:46 p.m. after officials were notified of the incident.

The UofL Police Department is investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly