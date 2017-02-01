Arrest made in December homicide

A Floyd County dispatcher said the students suffered "very slight" injuries.More >>
The victim was pronounced dead inside his car after he was shot while driving. His car then hit a telephone pole, a fence and came to rest against a house in the 1600 block of S. 25th Street.
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of January 27, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
The incident was reported near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Broadway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said.
