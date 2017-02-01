Arrest made in December homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in one of 2016's unsolved homicide cases in Louisville.

Quenton Seville Hall, 34, is charged with murder in the December 2 shooting death of 27-year-old Fernandez K. Bowman.

The victim was pronounced dead inside his car after he was shot while driving. His car then hit a telephone pole, a fence and came to rest against a house in the 1600 block of S. 25th Street.

Narcotics detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department made the arrest about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Hall is also faces several other charges, including drug charges and a charge of fleeing and evading police.

