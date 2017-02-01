Murder suspect arrested, hit police vehicle while trying evade capture

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect in one of Louisville's unsolved homicide cases from 2016 hit a police car Tuesday night while trying to evade capture.

Quenton Seville Hall, 34, was wanted for the Dec. 2 shooting death of 27-year-old Fernandez K. Bowman. The victim was shot while driving. His car then hit a telephone pole and a fence and came to rest against a house in the 1600 block of S. 25th Street.

According to an arrest report, narcotics officers spotted Hall driving in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they tried to pull him over, Hall attempted to flee the scene, hitting a police vehicle in the process.

The report states that once Hall's vehicle came to a stop, officers recovered marijuana and pills from his pockets. They also recovered large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin from the center console. In addition, officers said they found a loaded handgun between the console and the driver's seat.

Hall previously has been convicted of numerous felonies, police said.

He was charged Tuesday with numerous crimes, including murder, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is set at $500,000 for the murder charge.

