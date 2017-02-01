Police: Help needed to identify suspect in stolen credit card case

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE)- Shively police are asking for help from the public to identify a man wanted in a stolen credit card case.

The man police are looking for is African-American, bald, was wearing glasses and had a Carhart type coat.

Police say the man used a stolen credit card around 6:45 p.m. January 26 at the Jeffersontown Target, 4640 Taylorsville Road.

The suspect left in a red or burgundy four-door sedan. Shively police say is a possible suspect in a number of other cases.

If you have information on this man, call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (502-930-2773).

