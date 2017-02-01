THURSDAY AT 11: Muscle car owners overheating after restoration delays

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - How long do you have to wait for something like a home or car repair before you get mad?

How do you react when someone keeps telling you "one more week," and it's still not finished weeks or months later?

There's a revving engine of anger roaring in the Louisville area right now over what's happening at Classic Muscle Restoration on Berry Boulevard. Recently, WAVE 3 News was there when a man accompanied by two Louisville Metro Police officers walked in to Classic Muscle and demanded his vehicle back.

It had been there since November 2015.

And he's not the first one to try to use police to get the job done, or at least get their car back from Classic Muscle.

Former employees and customers contend Chris Nezar, the man in charge, is signing contracts and collecting thousands of dollars with no intentions of finishing car restorations. They said dozens of cars have been sitting in a warehouse down the street for months, some for more than a year, and there isn't even room to work on them. Nezar was sentenced to 51 months in prison in a fraud scheme in Nashville, Tennessee, after the FBI said he opened a Classic Muscle there.

It took us several tries, but WAVE 3 News got Nezar to answer questions about all this. You'll hear his response Thursday at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.