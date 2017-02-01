Thunder Over Louisville 2017 theme announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With 80 days remaining before Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) announced on Wednesday the theme for this year's event, which will be held Saturday, April 22.

The theme is "Thunder: Local and Original," a nod to the air and fireworks show's Louisville heritage. The theme will also help direct the fireworks soundtrack, which will feature songs by natives of the Louisville area.

“Going on the 28th year for the event, Thunder is a true Louisville original,” KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor the community we call home than featuring a soundtrack that showcases musicians from our area.”

The Louisville Orchestra will be included in this year’s soundtrack, and its musical director Teddy Abrams will take on a new role with Thunder by collaborating with the show’s producer, Wayne Hettinger. Abrams researched and selected dozens of music tracks for this year’s soundtrack.

KDF said this year's air show could include additional military aircraft participation. The show will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the both the United States Air Force and the Kentucky Air National Guard. Other acts scheduled to perform include Billy Werth, Matt Younkin's Tewin Beach 18, and aerobatic pilot Rob Holland.

Thunder Over Louisville serves as the official Kentucky Derby Festival opening ceremony.

KDF said it will release additional details about Thunder closer to the show date.

