Thunder Over Louisville 2017 theme announced

How long do you have to wait for something like a home or car repair before you get mad?More >>
The credit card was stolen in Shively and used at a Jeffersontown store.More >>
The victim was pronounced dead inside his car after he was shot while driving. His car then hit a telephone pole, a fence and came to rest against a house in the 1600 block of S. 25th Street.More >>
A Floyd County dispatcher said the students suffered "very slight" injuries.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of January 27, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
