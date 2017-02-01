Woman arrested for being armed robbery getaway driver - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested for being armed robbery getaway driver

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Brittany Ann Baldwin (Source: LMDC) Brittany Ann Baldwin (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A central Kentucky woman is facing robbery charges for being the getaway driver in two Louisville holdups.

Brittany Ann Baldwin, 28, of Cynthiana, KY, was arrested by Louisville Metro police January 30. 

Detectives say Baldwin admitted to being the person who drove Daniel Jones to King's Beauty Supply at 1729 Dixie Highway earlier that day. Armed with a gun, Jones robbed the business and a store customer of cash.

Baldwin was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Jones was also arrested January 30 and is being held on four counts of robbery.

