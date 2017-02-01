Child hit by vehicle, killed identified

The incident happened at West Broadway and Cecil Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 3-year-old boy hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Michael Harris Jr. died of multiple blunt force trauma in the incident at West Broadway and Cecil Avenue about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle

Witnesses told police the child darted into the roadway in front of an SUV.

It is not yet clear where the child's parents were.

