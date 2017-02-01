Man arrested after woman sends text for help - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested after woman sends text for help

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Eugene Smith (Source: LMDC) Eugene Smith (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman being held against her will in her own home used modern technology to let her friends know she needed help.

Louisville Metro police arrested Eugene Smith, 20, of Louisville, on a charge of wanton endangerment. He is also known as Eugene Wilson.

Smith's arrest report states that a woman called LMPD on the morning of January 31 after getting a text message from her roommate saying she was being held hostage and to call police. When officers arrived, they said the woman was "visibly upset." 

Police also said Smith had his hands in his jacket pockets. A search of Smith found a .380 caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine in his jacket pocket.

The victim told officers she asked Smith to leave her home around 6:45 a.m. and threatened violence to hold her hostage in her bedroom.

