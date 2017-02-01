Southwestern Parkway homicide victim identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Southwestern Parkway homicide victim identified

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The location of the homicide is in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News) The location of the homicide is in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man found shot to dead in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood has been released.

Joshua Lee Hodgens, 18, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The body of Hodgens was found shortly after 1 p.m. January 31 in the 500 block of Southwestern Parkway between two homes.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

