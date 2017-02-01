Police still looking for suspects following gunshots at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police still don't have any suspects two days after gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a popular mall.

It happened Monday afternoon in the northwest parking lot of Mall St. Matthews near Dillard’s.

Police said some sort of dispute preceded the gunfire. No one was hurt in the incident. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call St. Matthews police.

