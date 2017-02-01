Police still looking for suspects following gunshots at Mall St. Matthews

A water leak and a gas leak have shut down two areas in Louisville.More >>
A water leak and a gas leak have shut down two areas in Louisville.More >>
To avoid a Democratic boycott of the committee, the GOP members on the committee changed the rules to allow the confirmation to proceed to the Senate floor.More >>
The Senate has approved Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Earlier GOP senators sidestepped a Democrat boycott to send the vote for Steve Mnunchin, Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, and Tom Price, the nominee for health secretary to the floor for a vote.More >>
Police said some sort of dispute preceded the gunfire. No one was hurt in the incident. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.More >>
Applicants for jobs in Kentucky State Government will no longer ask the applicant for his or her criminal history. On February 1, Governor Matt Bevin has signed an executive order removing the convictions or criminal history box from state job applications.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of January 27, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>