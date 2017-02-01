ULPD: Attempted robbery, not a stabbing

The text message sent to the UofL community shortly after the incident. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

The victim said he was robbed Brook Street behind the Speed School, near the intramural fields. (Source: Steven richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville police are looking for a man who unsuccessfully tried to rob a student on campus. Police say the incident was not a stabbing as first thought.

While there was an attempted robbery, an alert that went out to students also said someone had suffered a knife wound. ULPD said the victim got into a scuffle with the robber because he didn't want to give up his wallet. Later, he noticed a cut on his leg.

Both UofL students and Old Louisville neighbors like to walk in the area of Brook Street behind the Speed School, near the intramural fields. The sidewalks are new and you may even see a family of geese going by.

"It's a nice walk," said Assistant Chief Kenny Brown of the UofL Police department.

On January 31 around 7:30, a student decided to take his dog for a walk there when police say he was approached by a man who showed him a small knife.

"His wallet was demanded and he decided he was not going to give up his wallet," Brown said about the victim. "A struggle ensued and he managed to get away. The wallet was not taken from the man."

ULPD say the student, who does not live on campus, thought it was over and walked back to his girlfriend's home. Some time later, the student realized he had a 3/4 inch cut on his leg. He went to a hospital to get checked out. Police didn't know it happened until they were called about 90 minutes later.

"I get a text message and I get an email," said Bria Staten-Favors, a UofL student who received the alert of an attempted robbery and knife wound. "It kind of surprised me, I feel like campus is generally safe."

Despite the incident, Staten-Favors said she is not scared as she walks to her classes and her job in the same area every day, but as usual she'll be aware.

"I try to always stay alert because we live in a city and you know campus is open for anyone who wants to come," Staten-Favors said, "so I try to not have my headphones up too loud you know."

UofL police urge all students to travel in pairs or groups. Students can also use the campus escort service.

As for a description of the robbery suspect, police don't have much to go on. The suspect is only described as an African-American man who was wearing dark clothing. ULPD is looking at surveillance video and asking anyone with information to call them.

