Water, gas leak close roads in Louisville

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A water leak and a gas leak have shut down two areas in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Water Company, a hydrant was hit on 21st Street near Madison Street and caused minor flooding.

Also, a gas leak was reported along Broadway. LG&E crews arrived at 3rd Street and Broadway where they discovered the leak around 4 p.m.

Both areas are shut down to allow crews to make repairs.

