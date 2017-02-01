SummerWorks hopes to top 5K jobs in 2017

More than 140 companies hired teens as part of the program in 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 5,000 young people found summer jobs through the city's SummerWorks program in 2016. This year, program officials are hoping to top that number.

Mayor Greg Fischer started the initiative, which matches teenagers with summer jobs, in 2011. He said since then the program and the city's economy have seen big boosts.

“We know that we've got a lot of work left to do to make sure that all of our young people have a chance to take advantage of opportunities that our rising economy offers and learn the value of work,” Fischer said.

More than 140 companies hired teens as part of the program in 2016.



