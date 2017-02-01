Volunteers teach students how to tie a tie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Volunteers teach students how to tie a tie

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A demonstration to help young boys dress for success was held at a Louisville elementary school. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A demonstration to help young boys dress for success was held at a Louisville elementary school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
T.A. Spalding (Source: WAVE 3 News) T.A. Spalding (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A demonstration to help young boys dress for success was held at a Louisville elementary school.

Fathers, male teachers and staff from Mill Creek Elementary School volunteered their time Wednesday to help students there learn to tie a tie.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Fern Creek High School seniors receive college scholarship money
Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands of jobs
Aloft Hotel expands to Westport Road

The Help Tie a Boy to Leadership event is part of the Dads of Great Students program, which helps show students how to dress in a professional manner, build self-esteem and develop positive role models.

T.A. Spalding, with Personal Image Clothing, said, "A lot of these young guys they don’t have anyone to mentor them, to teach them how to tie a necktie or to actually dress for success. So it's just a good opportunity to give back and to help some young people."

The volunteers not only volunteered their time, but also the ties used for the demonstrations.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • 4 horses dead, 12 skeletal remains found in Trimble Co.

    4 horses dead, 12 skeletal remains found in Trimble Co.

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 7:53 PM EST2017-02-02 00:53:58 GMT

    Wednesday was not the first time Henry-Trimble County Animal Control director Russell Spaulding had shown up to a pasture in Trimble County for calls about dead animals.

    More >>

    Wednesday was not the first time Henry-Trimble County Animal Control director Russell Spaulding had shown up to a pasture in Trimble County for calls about dead animals.

    More >>

  • McConnell wants 'fair consideration' for Gorsuch

    McConnell wants 'fair consideration' for Gorsuch

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 7:46 PM EST2017-02-02 00:46:37 GMT

    "I’ve been consistent all along that the next president, Democrat or Republican, should select the next nominee for the Supreme Court," McConnell said. "I maintained that view even when many thought that president would be Hillary Clinton."

    More >>

    "I’ve been consistent all along that the next president, Democrat or Republican, should select the next nominee for the Supreme Court," McConnell said. "I maintained that view even when many thought that president would be Hillary Clinton."

    More >>

  • Tillerson sworn in as secretary of state; Education pick DeVos losing GOP support

    Tillerson sworn in as secretary of state; Education pick DeVos losing GOP support

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 9:53 AM EST2017-02-01 14:53:04 GMT
    Wednesday, February 1 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-02-02 00:28:34 GMT

    To avoid a Democratic boycott of the committee, the GOP members on the committee changed the rules to allow the confirmation to proceed to the Senate floor. 

    More >>

    The Senate approved Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Earlier GOP senators sidestepped a Democrat boycott to send the vote for Steve Mnunchin, Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, and Tom Price, the nominee for health secretary to the floor for a vote.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly