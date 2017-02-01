Volunteers teach students how to tie a tie

A demonstration to help young boys dress for success was held at a Louisville elementary school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A demonstration to help young boys dress for success was held at a Louisville elementary school.

Fathers, male teachers and staff from Mill Creek Elementary School volunteered their time Wednesday to help students there learn to tie a tie.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fern Creek High School seniors receive college scholarship money

+ Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands of jobs

+ Aloft Hotel expands to Westport Road



The Help Tie a Boy to Leadership event is part of the Dads of Great Students program, which helps show students how to dress in a professional manner, build self-esteem and develop positive role models.

T.A. Spalding, with Personal Image Clothing, said, "A lot of these young guys they don’t have anyone to mentor them, to teach them how to tie a necktie or to actually dress for success. So it's just a good opportunity to give back and to help some young people."

The volunteers not only volunteered their time, but also the ties used for the demonstrations.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.