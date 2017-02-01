Chaos in courtroom as two women are arrested

Two women were arrested in a Jefferson County courtroom on Wednesday. (Source: Jefferson District Court)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It all started normally enough inside Jefferson County District Court Judge Sean Delahanty's courtroom Tuesday.

"Kisha Johnson," the judge calls. "You gotta, stand at this podium, alright?"

But the defendant Kisha Johnson didn't want to and decided to stand in the back of the room instead. Then another woman started recording on her phone, refusing to put it down.

"You have no right," the woman screams as deputies try to take her away. "You have no right!"

The craziness in the courtroom isn't over yet.

Judge Delahanty tried to read Johnson her charges which included possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and drug paraphernalia.

"I don't understand any of those charges," Johnson told the judge while the other woman screamed in the adjacent room.

"Well, there's not a whole lot more," the judge said, "there's not a whole lot more that I can do to try to explain to you."

Johnson then asked the judge to prove he has jurisdiction over her.

"I don't have to prove jurisdiction to you," Delahanty said.

"Yes you do," Johnson said. "In the law, it says you have to prove jurisdiction."

"I'm going to prove jurisdiction to you right now, I am going to ask the deputy to go ahead and take you into custody."

"Under what charges?"

"You are disrupting my court," Delahanty said as Johnson was taken into custody, knocking down the lectern in the commotion.

"Order in the courtroom please," a deputy yelled.

It took a few minutes for things to calm down, and for the judge to be able to move on to the next case.

Johnson will see another judge Thursday. On top of her original charges, she's now also in trouble for contempt of court, as is the other woman with the cell phone.

