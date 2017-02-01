McConnell wants 'fair consideration' for Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor on Wednesday urging "fair consideration" for President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court and dismissing comparisons to his own actions blocking former President Barack Obama's pick last year.

"I’ve been consistent all along that the next president, Democrat or Republican, should select the next nominee for the Supreme Court," McConnell said. "I maintained that view even when many thought that president would be Hillary Clinton."

McConnell argued on the floor and in an opinion piece for the Washington Post that he was simply following the lead of former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden argued in 1992 that nominations to the court should not be made in election years. He later said that statement was hypothetical, as there was no opening on the court at the time, and it did not accurately represent his views.

McConnell led Republicans in their opposition the Merrick Garland, who was nominated in March 2016, about 10 months before the end of Obama's term. They refused to hold a confirmation hearing and successfully prevented him from taking the court's ninth seat.

On the floor Wednesday, McConnell noted that Trump's nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, was appointed to the Court of Appeals without any Democrats voting against him.

"Judge Gorsuch has a stellar reputation and a resume to match," McConnell said.

If all Democrats oppose Gorsuch, they can block his appointment, keeping him below the 60 votes required to fill a Supreme Court seat.

Trump said he would advise McConnell to "go nuclear" in that scenario by changing Senate rules to allow appointments to the court with a simple majority. McConnell has not said if will go that route should Gorsuch be blocked. Democrats employed that tactic in 2013 to push through nominations for federal judgeships, but did not alter the rules for the nation's highest court.

"This is not the time for political revenge," McConnell said. "This is the time for bringing our country together after a difficult election."

Gorsuch, if confirmed, would fill the seat vacated by the death of former justice Antonin Scalia last year.

