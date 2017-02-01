Cards add 22 on National Signing Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino and his staff announced Wednesday that 22 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to join program.



The class includes five offensive linemen, four safeties, three defensive backs, three linebackers, three wide receivers, and one defensive lineman, one quarterback, one running back, one tight end and a long snapper.

Twelve states were represented in the group with seven signees from Georgia, four from Florida, two from Alabama and one from Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Ohio and Indiana.

The Cardinals had four players enroll in January in linebacker Kam Jones, offensive lineman Cole Bentley, and safeties Lyn Strange and C.J. Avery.

Kemari Averett, TE

6-6 • 253

Atlanta, Ga. (Grady)

Grady High School

Played wide receiver, tight end and defensive end at Grady High for coach Earthwind Moreland ... ranked as the No. 26 tight end and the No. 63 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.com ... committed on June 3 ... listed as the No. 629 player in the country ... attended Louisville’s Light Up the Ville Camp ... rated as a three-star prospect by Scout.com ... ranked as the No. 2 tight end in Georgia and the No. 35 overall by Scout.com ... three-star ranking by Rivals.com ... rated by Rivals as the No. 1 tight end in Georgia for 2017, the No. 16 tight end in the nation and the No. 36 overall recruit in Georgia ... rated by ESPN as the No. 14 tight end in the country ... finished his senior season with 55 receptions for 796 yards and 11 touchdowns ... averaged 14.5 yards a reception ... recorded 39 tackles, including five for loss as a senior ... was named the Touchdown Club of Atlanta Lineman of the Week after catching four passes for 63 yards on offense to combine with five tackles, three tackles for loss and two batted balls on the defensive side of the ball in a win over Woodward Academy ... recorded four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown in loss to No. 7 Ware County ... totaled 22 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns last season in 11 games ... averaged 17.9 yards a catch and had also played some on the defensive line ... chose Louisville over offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana ... son of Ebony Wilson ... born 3/18/98.

C.J. Avery, S

6-1 • 210

Grenada, Miss. (Grenada)

Grenada High School

Enrolled at Louisville in January 2017 ... played safety at Grenada for head coach James Kuhn ... committed to Louisville on Dec. 14 ... was named a Dandy Dozen on July 5 as the top defensive back in Mississippi ... selected as one of ESPN’s Top 300 ... ranked as the No. 7 safety ... checks in as the No. 79 player in the country ... named to the 247 Sports Preseason All-State team ... ranked as a top-six prospect in the state of Mississippi and the top safety ... ranked as the No. 20 safety in the nation and No. 221 overall player ... voted an Under Armour All-American ... No. 22 ranked safety in the country and participated in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla ... four-star prospect by Rivals and Scout.com ... rated the No. 1 defensive back prospect in Mississippi for 2017 by Rivals ... tabbed the No. 9 overall prospect in Mississippi, the No. 35 safety in America ... multi-sport athlete, participating in baseball and football ... rated the No. 78 high school senior nationally by ESPN.com – the highest ranking by that site of any high school pledge under head coach Bobby Petrino since his return in 2014 ... ranked the No. 7 safety nationally by ESPN ... played a significant amount at quarterback this past season, throwing for 633 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 438 yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries ... recorded 61 total tackles, including five for a loss, with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack as a senior ... named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year ... named first-team All-State as a junior ... helped Grenada to a 9-3 overall mark ... lost to Oxford in the 5A state title game 34-16 ... chose Louisville over Auburn, California, Alabama, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Mississippi State ... son of Claudette Avery and Chris Avery ... born 3/22/99 ... has one sister, Caitlyn.

Toryque Bateman, OL

6-6 • 305

Gadsden City, Ala. (Gadsden City)

Gadsden High School

Played for Matt Scott at Gadsden City High ... ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the state and the No. 18 offensive tackle in the South ... tabbed the No. 50 offensive tackle by Scout.com ... ranked as the No. 20 prospect in Alabama, No. 66 offensive tackle and No. 637 player overall in the 2017 class, according to 247 Sports Composite rankings ... rated the No. 34 player in Alabama ... ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle by ESPN ... also starred as a center on the basketball team ... chose Louisville over offers from Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Memphis and Arizona State ... son of Christi and Glim Bateman ... born 1/28/98.

Mekhi Becton, OL

6-7 • 335

Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

Played for Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High ... played left tackle and was widely considered one of the top players in the state of Virginia ... owns a seven-foot wing span ... four-star recruit by Rivals.com ... tabbed the No. 1 offensive lineman in Virginia, the No. 20 offensive tackle in the nation, the No. 3 offensive tackle on the East Coast and the No. 195 overall recruit in the nation ... rated as a three-star offensive tackle by 247Sports ... ranked by Scout.com as the No. 42 offensive tackle in the country ... ranked as the nation’s No. 42 tackle according to 247Sports ... helped the Springers go 14-1 on the year ... helped Highland Springs repeat as 5A state champions ... was a Class 5-A all-state selection ... standout on the basketball court as a center ... named to the Rivals250... chose Louisville over offers from Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, East Carolina, Marshall, Cincinnati and Iowa State ... on of Semone and Jerome Bechton ... born 4/18/99.

Cole Bentley, OL

6-3 • 319

Belfry, Ky. (Belfry)

Belfry High School

Enrolled at Louisville in January 2017 ... played for Phillip Haywood at Belfry High ... played both sides of the football ... played on the offensive line and tight end ... elevated to a four-star recruit by Scout and Rivals.com ... listed as the No. 72 offensive guard by ESPN ... No. 2 prospect in Kentucky for 2017 by Rivals.com ... tabbed the No. 29 offensive guard in the nation ... tabbed as the No. 616 player in the country, the No. 29 guard and the No. 2 athlete in Kentucky by 247Sports ... rated No. 279 on the Scout300 list and the No. 20 offensive guard ... ranked as the No. 20 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 1 guard in the state of Kentucky ... tabbed the No. 6 guard in the Midwest ... guided team to a 14-1 record as a senior and the school’s fourth-straight state title ... three-time all-state performer ... selected to the Commonwealth Team ... four-year starter on the offensive line ... has been named first-team All-State by The Courier-Journal newspaper and was named to the 25-man Class of the Commonwealth team by the Lexington Herald-Leader ... team rushed for 5,207 yards during his senior season ... selected to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Game in Atlanta ... finished with 52 tackles while playing defensive tackle ... selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl to be held in Dallas at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium ... chose Louisville over offers from Purdue, Virginia, Kentucky, Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Navy ... son of Fred and Emme ... born 8/22/97 ... favorite athletes are former Cardinals Eric Wood and Jamon Brown ... son of Emme and Fred Bentley .. born 8/22/97.

Caleb Chandler, OG

6-4 • 302

Jefferson, Ga. (Jefferson)

Jefferson High School

Played for Gene Cathcart at Jefferson High School ... ranked as a four-star recruit ... listed by ESPN as the No. 33 offensive guard ... rated the No. 40 offensive tackle by 247Sports and the No. 40 player in the state of Georgia ... ranked as the No. 3 guard in the state of Georgia and the No. 25 offensive guard nationally by Scout.com ... three-star prospect by Rivals.com ... rated as the No. 80 offensive tackle in the nation for 2017 ... tabbed the No. 74 overall prospect in Georgia, the No. 9 offensive line in Georgia for 2017 ... guided his team to the Class AAAA semifinals before losing to Thomson ... led his team to a 12-2 record and a 36-5 mark over a three-year span ... team advanced to three-straight appearances in the GHSA quarterfinals ... selected all-state ... voted all-region by the Atlanta Journal Constitution ... was named the Player of the Game versus Riverside as the offense recorded 240 rushing and zero sacks ... totaled 34 tackles and 3.0 sacks as a defensive tackle during his senior season ... was a two-way player for the Dragons ... posted 11 tackles as a junior ... earned all-state accolades on the offensive line as a sophomore ... chose Louisville over Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia ... son of James and Mary Veasley ... born 8/4/98.

Malik Clark, LB

6-2 • 249

Milledgeville, Ga. (Baldwin)

Baldwin High School

Played for Lee Hannah at Baldwin High ... three-star prospect by 247Sports ... rated the No. 112 outside linebacker and the No. 170 player in the state of Georgia ... three-star recruit by Scout.com and two-star selection by Rivals.com ... rated the No. 91 outside linebacker by Scout and the No. 13 outside linebacker in Georgia ... rated the No. 113 best outside backer by ESPN ... recorded 104 tackles over the last two seasons ... finished his senior season with 41 tackles, six assists, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and four quarterback hurries ... voted the Region 3-AAAA defensive player of the year ... earned all-state honors by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ... was selected to participate in the Georgia Athletic Coaches’ Association North/South Football Classic in Columbus, Ga. ... earned all-region honors as a sophomore ... Peggy and Douglas Clark ... born 12/16/98.

Malik Cunningham, QB

6-1 • 188

Montgomery, Ala. (Park Crossing)

Park Crossing High School

Played for Smitty Grider at Park Crossing High ... tabbed a four-star recruit by Rivals.com ... ESPN ranks him as the No. 65 overall athlete ... ranked the No. 1 quarterback in Alabama, the No. 9 Dual-Threat quarterback in America, the No. 10 overall recruit in Alabama, the No. 219 overall in America and was selected to the Rivals250... three-star recruit by Scout.com ... ranked the No. 49 quarterback and the fourth-best player in the state of Alabama ... rated as the No. 486 player nationally, the No. 33 athlete in the country and the No. 24 player in the state of Alabama by 247 Sports ... was named Public School Player of the Year by the Montgomery Quarterback Club ... was named 5-A - 7-A Player of the Year by the Montgomery Advertiser ... selected first-team All-State in 6-A and led his team to a 13-1 record ... one of the seven finalists for Alabama’s Mr. Football Award ... finished his career with 8,470 all-purpose yards ...selected as one of the top 100 prospects in the Alabama Top 100 ... participated in the Adidas Showcase ... completed 63 percent of his passes ... passed for 6,276 yards and 71 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,926 yards and 32 scores during his career ... passed for 2,913 yards and 30 touchdowns as he helped Park Crossing to the Class 6-A state semifinals during his senior season ... rushed for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final campaign ... accounted for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Jeff Davis ... threw for 179 yards and two scores, while rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns ... totaled 247 yards and four touchdowns — in the first half of win over No. 8 Northview ... 10-14 passing for 159 yards and three TD; 6 rush for 100 yards and one TD. selected to participate in Offense-Defense All-American Game in Atlanta chose Louisville over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Purdue, Troy, Tulane and UAB ... son Stacy Skanes and Michael Cunningham ... born 10/6/98.

Dorian Etheridge, LB

6-3 • 228

Charleston, W. Va. (Capital)

Capital High School

Rivals three-star prospect ... tabbed the No. 6 player in West Virginia according to Rivals.com ... ranked as the top outside linebacker in West Virginia ... participated in Louisville “Light Up the Ville Camp” ... listed as the No. 50-ranked outside linebacker by ESPN ... rated the nation’s No. 45 outside linebacker by Scout.com and the top player at his position in the state of West Virginia ... tabbed as one of the top five recruiting targets in the state of West Virginia ... ranked as the No. 35 inside linebacker in the nation by 247Sports and No. 6 in West Virginia ... been a starter each of the past two seasons as the Cougars played in back-to-back Class AAA championship games ... two-time All-State selection by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association ... helped Capital to the Class 3-A state title as a sophomore ... voted first team AAA all-state as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association as a senior ... named to the American Family Insurance all-USA West Virginia Football Team as a junior ... totaled 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble forced in win over Parkersburg ... was second on the team with 64 tackles as a junior, including nine for lost yardage ... also led the team in receiving in a 23-15 Super Six loss to Wheeling Park, catching four passes for 39 yards ... voted second team AAA all-state as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association during his junior year ... chose Louisville over West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Purdue and Marshall ... son of Dennis and Stephen Dawkins ... born 11/21/98.

Mitch Hall, Ls

6-1 • 207

Clayton, N.C. (Clayton)

Clayton High School

Played for Hunter Jenks at Clayton High School ... one of the top long snappers in the nation ... rated as a five-star recruit as a long snapper ... tabbed by ESPN as the No. 6 long snapper in the country ... voted a second-team All-American by Scout.com ... ranked as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation by Chris Sailer kicking and Rubio Long Snapping, which are two organizations that train and rate the specialty players in college football ... participated in the U.S. Army All-American football game in San Antonio, Texas ... chose Louisville over a full scholarship offer from Memphis ... learned to snap left-handed because of a broken hand ... son of Neal and Erin Hall ... born 11/21/98 ... has one sibling, Shelby ... wants to study either exercise science, communications or business.

Anthony Johnson, CB

6-1 • 179

Coconut Creek, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School

Attended Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School and played for coach Dameon Jones ... three-star prospect by 247Sports ... rated the No. 150 cornerback and the No. 201 player in the state of Florida ... ranked by ESPN as the No. 89 safety ... three-star recruit by Scout.com ... ranked as the No. 115 safety prospect in the country ... helped lead his team to the state championship game in Florida. He’s ranked as the No. 11 safety in the state of Florida ... helped lead his squad to the state title game ... voted honorable mention all-state ... totaled 20 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and three interceptions as a junior ... chose Louisville over USF, Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh ... son of Sheniqua and Forrest Johnson ... born 6/12/99.

Joshua Johnson, WR

5-11 • 180

Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)

Woodward Academy

Played for John Hunt at Woodward Academy ... three--star ranking by Scout.com ... rated the 155th-best player in Georgia and the No. 16 wide receiver ... three-star recruit by Rivals.com ... rated the No. 99 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 81 overall prospect in Georgia for 2017 by Rivals ... rated the No. 76 wide receiver by ESPN ... concluded his career with 131 receptions for 2,841 yards and 33 touchdowns ... averaged 21.7 yards per catch during his scholastic career ... scored on a 75-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the game versus Lithonia ... caught 45 passes for 1,080 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season ... averaged 24.0 yards a reception ... named first team all-state by the Georgia Writers Association ... totaled 51 receptions for 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior ... recorded 35 receptions for 650 yards and eight scores during his sophomore season ... chose Louisville over Boston College, Charlotte, Colorado State, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Kansas State, Rutgers, Toledo, Troy, Southern Mississippi, Tulane, Utah and Wake Forest .. son of Melody and C.J. Johnson ... born 3/29/99.

Kameron Jones, LB

6-1 • 218

Gwinnett, Ga. (Peachtree Ridge)

Peachtree Ridge High School

Enrolled at Louisville in January 2017 ... played at Peachtree Ridge High School ... three-star prospect by 247 Sports ... listed by 247Sports as the No. 69 player at weakside linebacker and the No. 133 player in the state ... ranked as the No. 10 linebacker in Georgia for 2017 ... rated the No. 59 overall recruit in Georgia, the No. 28 inside linebacker in the nation ... ranked as the No. 64 weakside defensive end and the No. 131st player in Georgia ... three-star recruit by Scout.com ... ranked as the No. 51 inside linebacker and the No. 4 linebacker in Georgia ... rated by ESPN as the No. 106 outside linebacker ... earned second team all-region honors ... posted three-straight double-digit tackle games ... averaged 4.5 tackles and one sack a game in 10 games ... chose Louisville over offers from Northwestern, Mississippi State and USF ... son of Tony and Kamilla ... born 3/12/99.

Justin Marshall, WR

6-2 1/2 • 195

Conyers, Ga. (Georgia Prep Sports Academy)

Before Louisville

Played for Terrence Banks at Newton High ... rated by 247Sports as the No. 438 player in the country and the 66th-best wide receiver ... tabbed the No. 45 player in the state ... three-star recruit by Scout.com ... ranked nationally as the No. 71 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 8 in Georgia ... rated No. 35 nationally at his position and No. 228 among all seniors by ESPN.com, making him U of L’s only commitment ranked inside that site’s national top 300 ... the No. 35 wide receiver by ESPN ... four-star recruit by Rivals.com ... tabbed the No. 3 wide receiver in Georgia and the No. 55 wideout in the nation ... rated the No. 31 overall recruit in Georgia by Rivals ... played in the Offense-Defense All-American Game to be held in Atlanta ... led the Eastern Atlantic Conference in yards per reception ... had 35 receptions for 782 yards - averaging 22.3 yards per catch - and six touchdowns while playing for Salem High School as a junior ... led the 4-A Conference in yards per reception ... earned the Coaches Award during his junior season .. chose Louisville over North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, Purdue, Cincinnati, NC State, Minnesota, Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee ... son of Jimmy and Makeisha Lee ... born 7/23/99 ... has two siblings, Jordan and Jase ... favorite athlete is DeVante Parker, a former UofL wide receiver and Miami Dolphins wide out.

Rodney Owens, S

6-0 • 196

Goodlettsville, Tenn. (Ensworth)

Ensworth High School

Played for Richard Bowers at Ensworth High ... played both wide receiver and in the secondary ... ranked by Scout.com as a three-star recruit and the No. 114 safety in the nation ... tabbed as the No. 7 safety in Tennessee ... rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports ... listed as the state’s 32nd-ranked prospect and the No. 87 player at safety according to 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 92 safety by ESPN ... checked in at No. 12 on the Dandy Dozen, a list of the top senior college football prospects in Middle Tennessee as selected by The Tennessean high school sports staff ... caught 53 passes for 795 yards and seven touchdowns ... recorded 49 tackles, including 46 solo stops ... totaled one interception and eight pass break-ups ... recorded two interceptions in a game versus Trinity ... also forced and recovered one fumble ... was a first-team all-state wide receiver ... selected to play in the All-American Bowl ... won a basketball state title and a football championship in the same year ... ... lead the team in receiving as a junior with 20 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns ... recorded 52 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions — one of which he returned 57 yards for a score ... chose Louisville over offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Cincinnati ... son of Rodney and Tiffany Owens ... born 1/27/99 ... has two brothers, Malik and Rashad.

Corey Reed, WR

6-3 • 193

Fulton, Ga. (Roswell)

Roswell High School

Played for John Ford at Roswell High ... tabbed the No. 127 wide receiver by ESPN ... three-star wide receiver by Scout.com ... rated the No. 7 wide receiver in Georgia and No. 63 in the country ... four-star recruit, by Rivals.com ... tabbed the No. 51 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 29 overall recruit in Georgia and the No. 2 wide receiver in Georgia by Rivals ... caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns during his scholastic career ... averaged 14.2 yards a catch throughout his career ... tallied 30 receptions for 330 yards and three scores as a senior ... recorded 42 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns during his junior campaign ... chose Louisville over Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), West Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Troy and Oregon State ... son Tereka Kissinger ... born 3/13/99.

Kaheem Roach, S

6-1 • 186

Miramar, Fla. (Miramar)

Miramar High School

Played for Pierre Senatus at Miramar High ... three-star defensive back by all the major recruiting sites ... tabbed the No. 151 cornerback and No. 203 player in the state by 247Sports ... rated the No. 197 player in the state of Florida and the nation’s No. 146 cornerback ... rated by Scout.com as the No. 12 cornerback prospect in the talent-rich Sunshine State and is among the top 100 at his position nationally, ranking at No. 82 ... starred on the track and field team ... posted 64 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions during his senior season ... earned honorable mention all-county accolades ... also forced and recovered a fumble during the year ... chose Louisville over Auburn, Illinois, Bowling Green, LSU, Temple and Central Florida ... born David and Shalonda Powell ... born 2/13/98.

Ronald Rudd, OL

6-5 • 318

Rialto, Calif. (Chaffey College/AB Miler)

Before Louisville

Played for Rob Hadaway at Chaffey College... attended AB Miler High School ... ranked as the No. 18 overall recruit in JuCo by Rivals.com ... rated by ESPN as the No. 5 offensive tackle ... was an all-league honoree in high school ... selected all-area ... voted one of the team’s captains ... played both tight end and defensive end ... totaled 12 tackles in a win over Fontana ... was a first-team all-conference performer at offensive tackle at Chaffey College ... earned preseason All-America honors ... ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle by Rivals.com, 247Sports ... ranked the No. 7 player in California ... rated No. 4 by ESPN ... chose Louisville over UCLA, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Purdue and Washington State ... son of Ronald and Alisha Rudd ... born 5/15/97 ... has two siblings, Ron’Nae and Ron’Nya.

TreSean Smith, CB

6-1 • 186

Hamilton, Ohio (LaSalle)

LaSalle High School

Played for Jim Hilvert at LaSalle High ... ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports ... ranks as the No. 51 safety by ESPN ... rated the No. 604 player in the country and the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio ... rated the No. 43 player at safety ... rated a three-star prospect by Scout.com ... rated the No. 1 safety in Ohio and No. 39 in the nation ... ranked the No. 226 player overall and No. 21 safety nationally by 247Sports.com, as well as the 11th-best prospect in talent-rich Ohio ... rated the No. 43 overall prospect in Ohio by Rivals.com ... tabbed the No. 6 defensive back in Ohio for 2017 ... named eighth annual JJHuddle All-Ohio Football first-team as a cornerback ... three-time state champion ... guided squad to a 14-2 record by playing on both sides of the ball ... named first-team all-GCL and was an all-district selection ... named the GCL Player of the Year ... recorded 42 tackles and three interceptions in his final season at LaSalle ... passed for 189 yards and rushed for 438 yards and 15 touchdowns ... tallied 165 yards receiving and one touchdown ... scored from 12 yards out in the state title game versus Massillon to put the Lancers ahead to stay in a 14-7 win ... carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the state title win... had two tackles and an interception... totaled 53 tackles and seven interceptions as a junior ... was named second-team all-state ... standout on the basketball court ... chose Louisville over Penn State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Ball State, Colorado State, Georgia State, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Miami (OH), Toledo, Ohio and Syracuse... son of RaySean Smith and Natalie and Doug Roberson ... born 4/1/99 ... have five brothers and sisters.

LyndARIOUS Strange, S

6-2 • 193

Leon, Fla. (North Florida Christian)

North Florida Christian High School

Enrolled at Louisville in January 2017 ... played for Steve Price at North Florida Christian High ... selected by ESPN as the No. 77 safety ... one of the top 100 safety prospects ... three-star prospect by all the major recruiting outlets ... rated the No. 145 player in Florida and the No. 81 safety in the nation by 247Sports ... attended Louisville’s “Light Up the Ville” camp ... ranked by Scout.com as the No. 13 safety in the state of Florida and checks in at No. 131 in the country ... totaled 46 tackles as a senior ... recorded one interception and recovered a pair of fumbles ... guided team to a 7-4 record ... was a 2-A all-state selection .... chose Louisville over Miami, Cincinnati, Indiana, South Florida, Syracuse, Oregon State, Iowa State and Illinois ... son of Latisha and Langshon and Lyn Strange, Sr.

Colin Wilson, RB

6-1 • 221

Green Cove Springs, Fla. (Clay)

Clay High School

Played for John Hoekstra at Clay High ... listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 229 player in the country, the No. 18 running back and the No. 31 player in the state of Florida ... four-star recruit named by Rivals.com ... rated as the No. 2 running back in Florida, the No. 9 running back in America, the No. 29 overall prospect in the state and the No. 154 overall recruit in the nation by Rivals ... named to the Rivals250 ... rated the No. 165 ranked player nationally in the Class of 2017 and the No. 15 running back by Scout.com ... tabbed the No. 2 running back in the Sunshine State ... one of ESPN’s Top 300 players, ranked as the No. 26 running back ... tabbed by Bleacher Report as the No. 10 future running back ... rushed 561 times for 3,931 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career ... averaged 7.0 yards per carry during his scholastic career ... averaged 77.1 yards per game ... totaled 4,355 all-purpose yards during his high school career ... totaled six interceptions ... caught 16 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns ... rushed 192 times for 1,466 yards - 7.2 yards a carry - and 21 touchdowns during his senior season ... carried 25 times for 271 yards and six touchdowns in a win over North Marion ... totaled eight games of 100 or more yards ... had 338 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games of the season, including two 100-yard games ... sealed Clay’s trip to the state title game with a fourth-and-goal score with 45.9 seconds to play ... sustained a knee injury in the Class 5A regional semifinal loss to Bishop Kenny as a junior .. helped team average 315.0 yards per game on the ground ... named third-team all-state ... ran 218 times for 1,555 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore ... had three rushing touchdowns as a sophomore in a regional quarterfinal playoff win, scoring on a pair of 51-yard TD runs and also ran one in from two yards out ... played for Team Florida in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game last June and helped his team rout Georgia ... also has won MVP of Regional and National Conference Championships in his middle school career ... was awarded Track MVP and Best Offensive Basketball Player in Junior High ... battled injuries as a junior, rushing 93 times for 490 yards and 12 touchdowns ... picked the Cardinals over Notre Dame, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Florida State ... son Keisha Tyler ... born 4/6/98.

Russ Craig Yeast, CB

5-11 • 187

Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove)

Center Grove High School

Played for coach Eric Moore at Center Grove High ... rated the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana ... a multi-positional standout ... picked up a fourth star to jump into the Rivals250 ... rated No. 231 on the Scout300 list and the No. 17 cornerback ... third-ranked player in Indiana and the No. 33 player at his position ... earned Under Armour All-American accolades ... totaled two tackles in the Under Armour contest ... selected as a captain ... ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Indiana by 247Sports ... rated four stars and the nation’s No. 31 “athlete” by ESPN.com ... named the IndyScout Player of the Year ... voted first team all-state and was tabbed the Indiana Player of the Year by USA Today Sports ... selected the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year ... tabbed the Johnson County Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 2,561 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns ... named to the Associated Press Indiana All-State squad ... runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Football ... named the top running back in the state ... earned Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 honors .. rushed 12 times for 124 yards and two scores, while recording three receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns against Columbus North ... led Grove High School to a 12-2 mark, falling to Carmel in the state final ... played his senior season at Center Grove High School near Indianapolis ... played running back during his senior season ... was one of the top offensive weapons in Indiana, rushing for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns and catching 32 passes for 602 yards and eight touchdowns ...had more than 400 return yards and finished with 2,127 all-purpose yards in 14 games for the state runners-up... averaged nearly 22.0 yards-per-carry with three touchdowns and started four games on defense, finishing with 32 total tackles ... scored five touchdowns in a win over Cathedral ... rushed for 174 yards and four touchdown in a 42022 semi-state win over fourth-ranked Ben Davis ... sprinted for an 83-yard run in the first half ... caught 58 passes as a sophomore for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns ... was an Honorable Mention Northwest Ohio League selection ... totaled 800 all-purpose yards and averaged more than 20 yards per reception as a freshman at Columbian High in Tiffin, Ohio ... chose Louisville over offers from Kentucky, Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Rutgers and Washington State ... son of former Kentucky great Craig and Tori Yeast ... was the all-time leader in career receptions in the history of the Southeastern Conference with 208 catches and was second in career receiving yards with 2,899 ... was a fourth-round draft pick in 1999 of the Cincinnati Bengals and spend nine seasons in the NFL, Canadian Football League and AF2 (arena league) ... born 5/899.

