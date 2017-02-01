Search teams to scour hundreds of acres after dog finds human skull in Shelby Co.

The search area encompasses several hundred acres in Shelby County. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

A dog found the skull February 1 and brought it to his owner. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Law enforcement officers are assembling search teams to scour hundreds of acres in Shelby County where a dog discovered a human skull Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called after the dog brought the skull to the dog's owner on Samples Lane about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Major Det. Jason Rice with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rice said the skull was intact, but it appeared to be old.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the property Wednesday night in an effort to locate additional remains, but they were unsuccessful since the area is heavily wooded and it was dark at the time.

Rice said the search area covers nearly one-thousand acres.

Authorities are contacting nearby law enforcement agencies to identify missing persons cases. Rice said Shelby County currently has one active missing person case dating to 2010.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the skull's discovery. We will stream the news conference on WAVE3.com and the WAVE 3 News mobile app.

