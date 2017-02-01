Skull found by dog in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A dog discovered a human skull, prompting an investigation in Shelby County.

Deputies were called after the dog brought the skull to its owner on Samples Lane around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Major Det. Jason Rice.

Rice said the skull was intact and appeared to be old.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the property, but the area was heavily wooded.

Deputies plan to search the area again on Thursday.

