Former state superintendent Tony Bennett caucused onto Clark County Council

BY ELIZABETH BEILMAN

News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY, IN (News and Tribune) - Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Clark County native Tony Bennett is now a member of the Clark County Council.

Bennett was one of two Republicans caucused onto the board Wednesday evening in an unexpected move. But Bennett won't be filling the seat vacated by Mike Popplewell, who resigned amid misdemeanor charges.

Instead, Bennett will represent District 2 — and Brian Lenfert, sitting District 2 councilman, was elected to fill Popplewell's at-large seat.

"Our family's roots are in Clark County," Bennett said. "When my family and I moved back to the area, it was an opportunity I saw."

He said he's excited to serve county residents during a period of change.

"People can always talk about the negative things going on ... " Bennett said. "But right now, Clark County has the opportunity for amazing growth, given the bridges project, River Ridge [Commerce Center] — everything going on in Clark County should give everyone a little confidence in the future. I think the most important thing we can do is make sure the county is prepared for that."

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jamey Noel believes he will be an asset to the council.

"Tony knows budgets well, knows financials well, so that's going to be a big plus, too," Noel said.

Before working alongside former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, Bennett was assistant superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. and a teacher.

After he ran unsuccessfully for re-election in 2012, the Florida Board of Education chose Bennett as state education commissioner. He resigned in 2013 after an Indiana internal investigation found more than 100 instances that could support wire fraud charges against him for his use of staff and state resources during his 2012 campaign.

Marion County prosecutors determined that the evidence didn't warrant criminal charges, according to the Associated Press.

While Bennett was never criminally charged, he had to pay $5,000 for ethics violations. He admitted no wrongdoing as part of his settlement.

The council's second district is up for re-election in 2018. The at-large seat vacated by Popplewell, who was just elected in November, presents a full four-year term to Lenfert. That means he's gaining two years.

Clark County is "closer than we've ever been before" in remediating its budget shortfalls, Lenfert said. A bill has been filed in the Indiana Statehouse to raise the county's levy.

"I really want to see this budget situation through to the end because I've been working on it for years and years," Lenfert said.

His family planned to move out of the second district after his term ended. But when Popplewell resigned, he saw an opportunity to continue to serve on the council while still being able to move. He is still living in District 2.

Lenfert ran in the caucus against Doug Reiter, who lost the November election for the same at-large seat, and Stan Heil.

"It means a lot," he said of precinct committee-people electing him. "I thanked everybody in the room multiple times and told them that I very much enjoy working on the council."

Lenfert said he heard Bennett was jumping in "at the very last minute."

"That's great," he said. "I'm excited."