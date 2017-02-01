Watch out for sweetheart scams this Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With Valentine's Day around the corner dating apps are busier than ever and full of people looking for love. But Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning people to watch out for sweetheart scams.

The scammers use a fake photo and spark up a relationship through social media or an app. Then once they gain the other person’s trust they start asking them to send money or gift cards.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KY state job applications no longer ask for criminal history

+ Prospect residents fight new low-income housing development

+ KY man escapes from custody while being transported in CA



Beshear released a list of red flags that could help stop a sweetheart scam:

Watch for someone who:

Claims very quickly that they are in love.

Refuses to meet in person.

Asks to leave the protections of a legitimate dating or social media site and communicate via email, text or instant messenger.

Demands the relationship be a secret.

Provides information that cannot be verified through an independent online search or through trustworthy sources.

Demands money or gift cards sent overseas.

Solicits sensitive personal or financial information.

Beshear said a report suggested Kentuckians lost more than $80,000 in 2016 on sweetheart scams.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.