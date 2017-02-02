1 rescued from fire in Portland neighborhood

The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of 30th and Main streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of 30th and Main streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
This project started with Elrod’s organization, Kinley's Helping Hands.More >>
This project started with Elrod’s organization, Kinley's Helping Hands.More >>
Wednesday was not the first time Henry-Trimble County Animal Control director Russell Spaulding had shown up to a pasture in Trimble County for calls about dead animals.More >>
Wednesday was not the first time Henry-Trimble County Animal Control director Russell Spaulding had shown up to a pasture in Trimble County for calls about dead animals.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said a report suggested Kentuckians lost more than $80,000 in 2016 on sweetheart scams.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said a report suggested Kentuckians lost more than $80,000 in 2016 on sweetheart scams.More >>
Bennett was one of two Republicans caucused onto the board Wednesday evening in an unexpected move.More >>
Bennett was one of two Republicans caucused onto the board Wednesday evening in an unexpected move.More >>