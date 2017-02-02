1 rescued from fire in Portland neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 rescued from fire in Portland neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of 30th and Main streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of 30th and Main streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters rescued one person after a fire broke out in the Portland neighborhood.

The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of 30th and Main streets around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

