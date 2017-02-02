Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood is under investigation.

Police were called to the 100 block of W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard about 3 a.m. Thursday. They found a man who had been shot to death inside an apartment.

Investigators have not been able to determine whether the victim lived at the residence or was visiting.

Police believe the victim was in his 20s.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

