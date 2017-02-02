Doctors' office destroyed by fire near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A doctors' office was ravaged by fire early Thursday morning near St. Matthews.

The fire at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, located at 201 Meridian Avenue, was reported just before 3:15 a.m. The doctors' office building was converted from a house 35 years ago.

"The whole house was in flames, just ablaze," neighbor Jim Milburn said. "It was like something out of a movie - flames coming out of the side windows, the roof, and I think there was a power line on the ground, sparking out electricity."

Louisville firefighters extinguished the flames in fewer than thirty minutes. No one was injured.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Unconscious man rescued from burning house

+ Dog finds human skull in Shelby Co.

+ Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

Dr. Eric Hilgeford, Dr. Byron Morgan and Dr. William Haney saw patients at the location for decades.

"A lot of memories," Hilgeford said. "It is really tragic."

Thirty-five years ago, Hilgeford and Morgan moved their family medicine practice into the residential neighborhood. Sitting just yards from the St. Matthews jurisdiction, Hilgeford said their decision to open at the corner of Dayton and Meridian Avenues is one he will never forget.

"It was like a frat house of some sort," Hilgeford said. "The grass was about three feet high with bathtubs and toilets in the yard. Evidently, the house was rented to college students and the house matched Animal House, the movie," he laughed.

The neighborhood happily welcomed the business, Hilgeford said. "They hugged us when we moved in and were so happy to have us here to stabilize the neighborhood."

The doctors chose the spot to provide easy access for their patients because of nearby parking and minimal walking.

Fifteen years later, Haney joined the practice. Together, practicing both internal and family medicines, the three have touched thousands of lives.

"We delivered babies for five years," Hilgeford said. "Some are still coming to us and now bringing their kids, so we have been in the community for a while."

In 2016, the doctors joined Baptist Health Louisville, which currently owns the building.

"We're going to have a lot of support to get back on our feet immediately," Hilgeford said. "If we were on our own, we wouldn't have had it. It would've been much more of a tragedy."

Baptist Health officials and office managers spent the morning calling patients to inform them about the fire and to cancel upcoming appointments. Some were also at the scene to greet patients arriving early for their appointments.

"As we have said, we lost a lot of our personal memorabilia in our offices, so that is particularly disturbing," Hilgeford said. "But it's not like the people who lose their houses and all of their memories."

No medical records were lost in the fire. The office has been using electronic medical records for nearly a year, which allows the staff to access patient information from more than one location.

The office hopes to start operating out of a temporary location by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, patients with questions are asked to call the office phone number to speak to the answering service.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.