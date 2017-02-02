Unconscious man rescued from burning home

The fire at 30th and West Main Streets was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An unconscious man was rescued from a burning house in the Portland neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The boarded up, graffiti-covered home at 30th and West Main Streets appeared to be vacant. It was not clear whether the victim lived there.

Medical personnel revived the man at the scene. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire, which was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, is under investigation.

