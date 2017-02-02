UPDATE: Operation Return Home canceled after missing teen found safe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A missing teenager with Asperger syndrome who was the subject of an Operation Return Home has been found safe.

The Louisville Metro Police Department issued the alert early Thursday morning. Officers believed the 17-year-old boy was on foot near his home in the 7000 block of Hollow Oaks Drive in eastern Jefferson County.

Officer Russ Miller was given credit on the LMPD Facebook page for locating the boy quickly.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Dog finds human skull in Shelby Co.

+ Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

+ St. Matthews doctors' office ravaged by fire

No other information about the boy's recovery has been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.