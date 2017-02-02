Restoration War: Classic tussle revving up at Classic Muscle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There’s something about the muscle car. It makes people want to flex their wallets.

"I've witnessed this, walk up and pay this man $13,000 they put down, to get their cars restored," said Pat Davis, a disgruntled customer of Classic Muscle Restoration.

"We guarantee everything we do. I've had a guy in here crying when they come in here, can't believe it,” Classic Muscle founder Chris Nezer said. He said guaranteed fast, quality work when he was dealing with a WAVE 3 employee who was wearing a hidden camera while he was out pricing a paint job.

“What kind of turnaround?” Nezer was asked. “Right now it's 90 days," he said.

"We haven't been caught with our pants down in a long time," he added. “We do a lot of homework. We do a lot of hours doing our homework."

WAVE 3 News' investigative homework found Nezer was sentenced in Nashville, Tenn., to 51 months in prison in 2010 for false representations to obtain $207,000 in a fraud scheme. The FBI said Nezer later opened a car restoration business called Classic Muscle, which went bankrupt and shut down. And the judge who sentenced Nezer rejected his request for probation, pointing out Nezer's multiple prior convictions for various degrees of theft.

"Basically, it's the same thing he's done here," former Classic Muscle worker Miranda Neal said.

Numerous former workers and customers told me Nezer is signing contracts and collecting thousands of dollars with no intentions of finishing car restorations. They said dozens of cars have been sitting in a warehouse down the street for months, some for more than a year, and there isn't even room to work on them. WAVE 3 News watched it for weeks and saw no movement.

"I've never seen a finished product come out of there," Neal said. "He's always talking about 'These people are so stupid. They have more money than they have sense. I can tell them anything. They're gonna pay it.'"

Said Davis: "I asked when can you have it done? They said, 'We can get it done right away.'" He said he was promised 'one more week' for months and he finally got his car back, not finished, plus some of his money back, thanks to a public protest he parked in front of Classic Muscle.

"I made up a sign on the back of my truck saying this guy's a fraud, a scam,” Davis said.

Another customer, Michael Hitchcock, tried a different approach and brought police. He also asked WAVE 3 News to be there.

"I come to get my car,” Hitchcock said.

“We're working on your car right now,” Nezer said.

“You had ample time to finish it,” Hitchcock replied.

“Can we get the cameras out of here please?” Nezer asked.

“We're with him,” WAVE 3 News said.

“Yeah but you don't need to be here on the property,” Nezer said.

“So you're kicking me out?” WAVE 3 News asked.

“Yes,” Nezer answered.

Outside, Hitchcock told us the back story.

"My car has been here since November 2015," he said, adding that Nezer promised him the car would be finished by May of last year.

"I'm at $9,000 now," Hitchcock said. "I want my car. I'm done."

WAVE 3 News tried several times to talk to Nezer.

“You'll have to set up an appointment, I can't talk now OK thank you," Nezer said. "I'm not gonna get involved in this.”

Nezer also hung up on WAVE 3 News when contacted via telephone. This week, Nezer finally granted an interview.

"I'm told it's not the first time police have been here with an unhappy customer to get a vehicle?” WAVE 3 News asked.

"There's never been a cop up here,” he said.

"Never been a police officer in this parking lot?” WAVE 3 News asked.

"Has there ever been a cop in this parking lot, not to pick up a vehicle?" Nezer said.

He caught himself in that lie later in the interview.

"How many times have we had a customer that was tired of waiting to get their car done and came in with the cops?" Nezer asked before he answered. "One time. Had the car pulled because the cop said it's a civil matter, so we're out the money."

Nezer claimed delays have been caused by customers or bad workers he had to fire. He will not apologize for anything.

"In restoration, you have to be able to have the time," Nezer said. "My motto is this: We can hurry up and do it wrong or we can slow down and do it perfect."

And as for the most important accusation by former workers that the warehouse down the street has been filled with customers’ cars crammed in and not being worked on?

"I'm not here to hide nothing, but I’m not here to let people make up stuff about us," Nezer said.

"Why can't we just go down to the end of the block and see the backlog of cars then?" WAVE 3 News asked.

"Because it's not gonna happen," he said.

"Why not?" WAVE 3 News asked.

"Because it’s not gonna happen. That's why," Nezer said.

Nezer said his contracts state they do not give exact delivery dates.

As for Mike Hitchcock, he got his car this week. He said the steering broke wheeling it out the door, and other things he paid for weren't finished.

