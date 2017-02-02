Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trip to the post office ended with a trip to jail for the man who picked up a package containing several pounds of marijuana.

Mark Eugene Timberlake, 27, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police February 1 at the U.S. Post Office branch in the 2700 block of W. Broadway.

The arrest was made after LMPD narcotics detectives made a controlled delivery to Timberlake of a package with four pounds of marijuana inside.

Timberlake is charged with trafficking in marijuana. He was also wanted on a bench warrant for probation violation.

