February 2, 2017

Number JUAN Comedy Show
First weekend of the month
Tomorrow and Saturday, starring Shaun Latham, 10pm
The Judah Johnson Band will perform after the comedy show
Mango's Mexican Restaurant (Underground)
6201 Dutchmans Lane
(502) 434-7794
NumberJuanComedy.com
Facebook.com/ShaunLathamComedy
Pigeon Forge Prize Package
Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre
Two tickets to WonderWorks
Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.