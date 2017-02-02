February 2, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 2, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Number JUAN Comedy Show 

First weekend of the month
Tomorrow and Saturday, starring Shaun Latham, 10pm
The Judah Johnson Band will perform after the comedy show
Mango's Mexican Restaurant (Underground)
6201 Dutchmans Lane
(502) 434-7794
NumberJuanComedy.com
Facebook.com/ShaunLathamComedy

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre 
Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
 
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to 
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY  40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

