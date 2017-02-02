February 2, 2017

Number JUAN Comedy Show

First weekend of the month

Tomorrow and Saturday, starring Shaun Latham, 10pm

The Judah Johnson Band will perform after the comedy show

Mango's Mexican Restaurant (Underground)

6201 Dutchmans Lane

(502) 434-7794

NumberJuanComedy.com

Facebook.com/ShaunLathamComedy

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

