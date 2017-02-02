Victim identified in deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot to death in the Russell neighborhood early Thursday has been identified.

Quarte Atkinson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene where he suffered several gunshot wounds near the intersection of 11th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard. It happened at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Atkinson lived in the 1000 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

No information about suspects or motives was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

