UPDATE: Man killed by gunfire found at W. Broadway car wash

A school was placed on lockdown after a deadly shooting in the California neighborhood. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood that placed an elementary school on elevated security for a time and what is believed to be a related scene approximately one mile away in the California neighborhood.

Officers called to the car wash the 1700 block of W. Broadway and found a person dead of a gunshot wound.

A JCPS spokesperson said Roosevelt Perry Elementary School, located at 1615 W. Broadway, just a block east of the scene, was placed on a heightened level of security. The heightened security level has been lifted and students were dismissed on time.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office

+ Doctors' office destroyed by fire near St. Matthews

+ 19 dead horses found on Trimble Co. property

A second person was found with a gunshot and stab wounds in the 1700 block of St. Catherine St. That location is near Wheatley Elementary School at 1107 S. 17th Street. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by Metro EMS.

LMPD believes the murder victim was shot at the St. Catherine St. location and somehow ended up at the car wash.

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said W. Broadway is expected to be closed between 16th St. and 18th St./Dixie Highway through the afternoon rush hour while the investigation continues. A portion of Dixie Highway between Grand Ave. and Oak St. is also closed to traffic as part of the investigation at the second scene.

We'll have the latest on this developing story starting on WAVE 3 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.