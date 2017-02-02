Two UofL football players cited in separate incidents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville football players Jawon Pass and Traveon Samuel are both facing several charges after separate incidents that took place in January.

Around 1:30 a.m. on January 22, Pass's vehicle was in the road blocking oncoming traffic, according to the citation.

The Nissan had an expired registration, and Pass did not have his drivers license with him. Officers found a bag of marijuana in the rear passenger seat pocket, as well as residue on the drivers door.

Pass is charged with possession of marijuana, failure to display a license, blocking the lane and expired registration.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

On the afternoon of January 6, Samuel was driving a white 2006 Lexus GS300 115 mph when he passed a Kentucky State Trooper on Northbound I-65 in Bullitt County, according to the citation.

Another white vehicle was driving over 100 mph and slowed down after seeing the trooper.

Samuel continued on, "passing on the right side, tailgating, failing to signal lane changes and crossing all three lanes at once," according to KSP.

Samuel is charged with speeding in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway.

He is set to appear in court in Bullitt County in late February.

