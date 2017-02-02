WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 2, 2017: Feedback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our editorial this week received plenty of critical feedback.

Judy Steer pointed out that Kentucky Refugee Ministries also offers big-time support for refugee settlement.

Ray Leonard said it is the prerogative of the President to halt any immigration program that he feels is not keeping Americans safe.

Fred Ramoni said he wholly supports our President looking out for our safety and security by temporarily changing immigration to the USA from radical countries already identified as countries of concern by the Obama administration.

Dale Warren said immigration needs to stop completely from everywhere until we can properly screen people and know who is a terrorist and who isn’t.

Steve Dillon said we aren’t abandoning our welcoming nature, only temporarily suspending immigrants from a handful of known terrorist harboring countries.

Bette Harbin questioned how you vet people who have no paperwork, saying a temporary travel ban during an escalation of fighting against Isis is an absolute necessity.

And James Mann questioned why it is so important to bring any immigrants into our country when we have an illegal immigrant problem now that needs to be addressed.

