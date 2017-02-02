Power restored to UofL's Belknap campus

A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of dozens of dead animals on her property.More >>
The child was hit in the 1000 block of East Broadway around 9:14 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
State law requires office holders must have lived in the district they represent for at least six months and within the county for at least a year.
All evening classes are canceled at UofL's Belknap campus due to a power outage.
Over the past decade, Kentucky has seen a steady stream of refugees from countries like Iraq, Somalia and Syria, accepting thousands more than states of a similar size. But with executive orders from President Donald Trump coming into effect, that pipeline of immigrants has been suddenly cut off.
