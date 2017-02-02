Power restored to UofL's Belknap campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to UofL's main campus, according to a UofL spokesperson.

Campus will operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

All evening classes are canceled at UofL's Belknap campus due to a power outage.

UofL issued the following alert.

"The University of Louisville Belknap Campus closed at 4:30 p.m. and all evening classes are canceled due to a power outage. The Ville Grill and the student Recreation Center remain open. UofL will provide an update by 8 p.m."

LG&E confirmed the power outage. According to LG&E, campus takes a primary line from LG&E and feeds it to a substation to provide power for all of campus.

