Vacant home catches fire in Germantown

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Source: Louisville Fire and Rescue)

The fire was reported in the 1400 block of South Shelby Street at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Louisville Fire and Rescue)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Arson crews are investigating after a vacant home caught fire in the Germantown neighborhood

The fire was reported in the 1400 block of South Shelby Street at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Sal Melendez.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Doctors' office destroyed by fire near St. Matthews

+ Unconscious man rescued from burning home

+ Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

When fire crews arrived they found a two story home engulfed in flames. Melendez said it took 25 firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.