Military convoy flies unauthorized Trump flag in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A U.S. Navy spokeswoman said Humvees seen driving on Interstate 65 in Louisville flying a Trump flag belong to a Special Warfare Unit of the Navy.

The flag was not authorized for the convoy to fly. The event was captured on cell phone video and shared online.



“We as military members swear an oath to the Constitution and not to any particular party or to any particular person our oath is to the people and to the nation,” Chris Rowzee said.



Rowzee is a 28-year veteran. When she saw the video of a military convoy flying a Trump campaign flag it struck a nerve.



“As a former military member see something that undermines that, I want to correct it and I want to know that my military is going to correct it,” Rowzee said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Watch out for sweetheart scams this Valentine's Day

+ Doctors' office destroyed by fire near St. Matthews

+ Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office



The video was initially shared on Rowzee's Louisville-based political organization Indivisible KY.



The video made its way to the Naval Special Warfare Group 2 in Virginia Beach.



“No it's not appropriate because if it's unapproved then it is inappropriate,” Lt. Jacqui Maxwell said.



Lt. Maxwell of the Naval Special Warfare Group said it was determined that service numbers on the Humvees were assigned to a unit based on the east coast.

WATCH: Andrenia Centlivre’s report



“The flag showed in the video was unauthorized and now a command inquiry has been initiated,” Lt. Maxwell said.



Lt. Maxwell said she could not say how long it will take to investigate this case but Rowzee is happy to hear the first steps have been taken.



“When I see some of the democratic institutions being undermined then I am going to stand up and I am going to fight for this country and that's what I feel like I am doing,” Rowzee said.



Lt. Maxwell could not confirm how many people were involved or what type of disciplinary action they might face for the alleged misconduct.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.