Fischer touts city's positives on busy day for homicide detectives

Mayor Greg Fischer delivers his State Of The City address on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eight hours before Mayor Greg Fischer gave his annual State of the City speech in the Baxter Community Center, a man was shot and killed just a block away.

Twenty-year-old Quarte Atkinson was shot and killed at 3 a.m. Thursday, said police, who are left investigating the metro’s third homicide in four days. By 3 p.m. Thursday, the city would make it four homicides in four days.

"Our city overall has achieved a level of prosperity unlike anything in recent memory," Fischer said in between shootings.

The mayor touted job growth from companies like Ford and UPS, but those on the West End don’t see the city through the same lens.

Neicey Kelly and her two kids live next door to where Atkinson was killed on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"It could've went through my kids' window so it scares me," Kelly said.

Kelly lost her children’s father to a homicide in 2016.

"People need jobs," Kelly said. "Like if people actually had stuff to do, none of this would go on."

Fischer’s speech emphasized job opportunities.

"One of our biggest challenges now is that we have 30,000 open jobs in our community," he said.

"There's not a lot of opportunities out here for young black males," said Corey Johnson, whose family lives near the shooting. "There's not enough jobs out here."

Fischer touched on public safety as a challenge.

"Violent crime is tragically acute in a few specific neighborhoods," he said.

His highlight, though, was the redevelopment of the Beecher Terrace projects and Russell neighborhood.

"This project represents the single largest investment in west Louisville in decades, if not ever," Fischer said. "The ripple effect will be felt all across our city."

Johnson said he doubts that will fix much.

"It'll help but it's not going to change," Johnson said. "It's still going to be the same thing."

