Chef Edward Lee opening new concept at Fourth Street Live

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's most prestigious chefs is opening a new concept at Fourth Street Live.

Edward Lee has partnered with the Cordish Companies for a new concept called Whiskey Dry.

"Whiskey Dry, a brand new concept for Lee, will be a fresh, new take on a traditional whiskey bar, offering a wide selection of whiskeys, as well as food focused on gourmet burgers made from scratch in-house" a statement from the Cordish Companies said. "Whiskey has long been Lee's favorite spirit, one which he has championed throughout his career."

Whiskey Dry will feature American whiskeys as well as international spirits. It will feature over 200 labels, according to the release.

Lee is the chef/owner of 610 Magnolia, The Wine Studio and Milkwood in Louisville. He has received multiple finalist nominations for the James Beard Foundation Award's Best Chef in the Southeast, an esteemed award in the field. He was also featured on the cooking series Top Chef.

"I've always wanted to have a place where people can come hang out with friends while enjoying a delicious burger and maybe discovering a new favorite whiskey" Lee said. "This is that place."

Stacie Stewart has worked with Lee on previous concepts will be leading the cocktail program at Whiskey Dry.

"We're extremely excited to announce our partnership with Chef Lee to bring Whiskey Dry to Fourth Street Live," Ed Hartless, President of Fourth Street Live! said. "Chef Lee is an incredible chef and we are really proud to work with him to unveil hi latest culinary vision."

Whiskey Dry is set to open to the public in April of 2017.

