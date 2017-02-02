Kentucky has outsize share of refugees from countries affected by Trump's order

Kentucky Refugee Ministries has helped many of the thousand of refugees who have relocated to Louisville in the past decade. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over the past decade, Kentucky has seen a steady stream of refugees from countries like Iraq, Somalia and Syria, accepting thousands more than states of a similar size. But with executive orders from President Donald Trump coming into effect, that pipeline of immigrants has been suddenly cut off.

"Kentucky has been very welcoming and hospitable to refugees," said John Koehlinger, executive director of Kentucky Refugee Ministries. On Thursday, his group welcomed a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, potentially the last refugees to be relocated by the program until Trump's 120-day refugee hiatus expires.

"It's a real shame because we have the volunteers, we have the churches and other faith groups wanting to welcome them," Koehlinger said.

In addition to halting the refugee program, Trump has banned all immigration to the US from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days. A ban on travel from Syria, currently embroiled in a civil war, has no set end date. Trump says those countries were chosen because they were identified by the Obama administration as "countries of concern." Critics note that the vast majority of citizens in all of those countries are Muslim.

MORE COVERAGE

+ Federal judges to hear arguments defending Trump travel ban

+ Man sent back to Iran under Trump travel ban returns to US

+ Trump's 'sanctuary city' order splits red and blue states

According to data compiled by the Associated Press, 5,575 refugees have arrived in Kentucky from the seven countries affected by Trump's ban since 2007. By contrast, Louisiana, with a slightly larger population, accepted only 693. Indiana, with 2 million more people, took in 1,425.

Only 14 states have accepted more refugees from those countries, a WAVE 3 News analysis of the numbers shows, and all have a larger population than Kentucky. On a per capita basis, Kentucky ranks 12th.

And in Kentucky, Louisville is among the most welcoming places for refugees. In about 10 years, the city accepted 3,883 refugees from the seven affected countries, far more than any other Kentucky city. But, on a per capita basis, it didn't take the top spot. Bowling Green, a significantly smaller city, accepted refugees at more than twice the rate.

Affordability, Koehlinger said, is a key attraction for refugees. Resettled refugees get cash assistance from the government, which goes farther in cities like Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green than Chicago or New York. Additionally, he says, programs like his offer help in the job search process.

"We've been very successful in Louisville finding entry-level jobs for refugees," he said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Military convoy flies unauthorized Trump flag in Louisville

+ Watch out for sweetheart scams this Valentine's Day

+ Doctors' office destroyed by fire near St. Matthews

Most of the refugees to Louisville came from Iraq and Somalia, but the numbers from war-torn Syria have surged in recent years. From 2007 to 2014, only two Syrian refugees settled in Louisville. Since then, 349 have relocated to the city.

Despite the four-month stoppage for refugees, Koehlinger says his organization will still have some work to do. Iraqis or Afghans who assisted the US military, often by working as translators, will still be allowed to enter the country under a special immigrant visa, or SIV, and Koehlinger says his group expects to resettle a few. In addition, the order allows for the relocation of persecuted religious minorities from those countries on a case-by-case basis.

Though the ban may be temporary, Koehlinger said it will have lasting effects. Kentucky Refugee Ministries is approved to resettle 680 refugees in Louisville every year, but he doesn't expect to reach the limit this year.

"If we got to 450 or 500, I'll be ecstatic," he said.

Even after the ban is over, he says, it will take some time to get back up to speed and restart the processing of refugees. But he said Trump's actions could actually provide a boost to his organization, inspiring supporters to take action.

"We've seen more people getting involved," he said. In addition to more volunteers signing up, he says they've seen recent increases in cash donations and gifts of household items.

"A lot of people are looking to affirm values of inclusion."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.