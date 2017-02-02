Body discovered inside Shelby Park home

The body was discovered inside a home in the 800 block of Mary Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was found in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The body was discovered inside a home in the 800 block of Mary Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. It is unclear if foul play was involved.

