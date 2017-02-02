Four Directors of UofL Foundation Board resign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four members of the UofL Foundation Board of Directors resigned Thursday.

The Board's new Chairwoman, Diane Medley accepted resignations from Dr. Salem George, Joyce Hagen, Margaret Handmaker and Dr. William Selvidge.

"I want to thank Salem, Joyce, Margaret and Bill for their years of faithful service to the University of Louisville," Medley said. "These are voluntary positions, and these four people have committed significant time and energy to U of L and its Foundation."

RELATED STORIES

+ Bevin names 10 to UofL Board of Trustees

+ Gov. Bevin announces new UofL Board has been selected

+ New UofL board names Postel Interim President

+ Board appointees say future is bright for UofL

+ 'New Day' as old UofL board gets back to business

+ UofL Foundation's Rx to avoid court: New directors, no more Ramsey

According to Chairwoman Medley, the process to fill the now six vacancies on the Board will begin soon.

The members of the Board's nominating committee are Medley, Acting President of UofL, Dr. Greg Postel, Paul Carrico, Alice Houston and Dr. Mark Lynn.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.